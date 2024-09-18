Babel Restaurant manager fined R10,000, while chef and two others charged for being in the country illegally

Three foreign nationals employed at two restaurants in Gauteng made their first appearance in court on Tuesday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed the court appearance of Emery Niyomuremyi, 35, from Burundi; Amina Lameck, 34, from Malawi; and Kelechi Maduike, 38, from Nigerian in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court.

The trio allegedly worked at Babel and Ocean Basket restaurant in Menlyn Mall and are facing a charge of being in the country illegally. NPA spokesperson in Gauteng Lumka Mahanjana said Lameck and Maduike worked at Babel. Lameck was employed as a chef, while Maduike was employed as a stock manager.

The NPA said Niyomuremyi worked at Ocean Basket as a delivery man. Mahanjana said the trio were arrested on Sunday evening (September 15) at the restaurants by the home affairs department after they conducted a raid at both restaurants. “This came after a video was circulated on TikTok by a disgruntled Babel former employee expressing her dissatisfaction regarding her employer’s treatment and alleging that the restaurant is violating the Labour Relations Act.”

Mahanjana said Lameck and Niyomuremyi were remanded in police custody and the matter was adjourned to September 19 and September 20, for a formal bail application. Maduike is expected to apply for bail on October 2, 2024. The manager of Babel restaurant, Raui Kobeissi, 42, who was also arrested with the three, was released at the Brooklyn Police Station after he paid R10,000 admission of guilt fine, the NPA said.