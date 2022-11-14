Baby Bokgabo Poo’s alleged killer to return to court in February

Pretoria - Bokgabo Poo’s alleged killer, Ntokozo Zikhali, appeared briefly at the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday where his matter was postponed to February 14, and will resume in the regional court. The 30-year-old rape accused has been charged with rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse after he was arrested in Boksburg on October 14.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 4-year-old Bokgabo was reported missing on October 10. Parts of her dismembered body were found in two places. During one of Zikhali’s appearances in court, Bokgabo’s father begged Zikhali to reveal where the remaining missing body parts were, but the alleged killer kept a straight face and ignored the father’s cries. Despite some body parts still missing, her family buried her last Monday in Wattville, Benoni.

The family had held off the funeral for weeks hoping that police would find the missing body parts after her alleged killer refused to co-operate. However, her family obtained a measure of closure after DNA confirmed that the body found belonged to Bokgabo. Zikhali was out on bail for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl when he allegedly killed Bokgabo.

Story continues below Advertisement