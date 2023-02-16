Back street chemist: Malawian woman arrested in Joburg for selling prescription medication

Pretoria - A 55-year-old woman was arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s undercover reaction unit for allegedly selling various medication without requisite certification. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the woman was arrested in Mayfair.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On Monday, 13 February 2023, officers followed up on a complaint, which was attended to by JMPD acting chief of police Angie Mokasi in January 2023, received from members of Operation Dudula regarding an individual at Mayfair Clinic selling medication illegally to a lady who then sells it to the community,” said Fihla. She said when the complaint was initially launched, members of the Operation Dudula movement had attempted to storm the Mayfair Clinic in a bid to “expose” the culprits. A woman was arrested in Mayfair for selling different types of medication which she gets allegedly from Mayfair Clinic. Photo: JMPD “Acting Chief Mokasi and the undercover commander intervened and managed to quell the enraged members from storming the clinic and vowed to arrest the culprits,” said Fihla.

“Information was gathered, which led to the officers locating the lady in Mayfair. The lady was searched, and a black plastic bag full of various kinds of medication was found in her possession. “The lady, a Malawian national, was immediately arrested and detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS. She is due to appear in court soon,” he said. A woman was arrested in Mayfair for selling different types of medication which she gets allegedly from Mayfair Clinic. Photo: JMPD Last year, two security guards, Khethiwe Moloi, 49, and Dumisani Aaron Mahlasela, 61, who were employed by Blue Line Security which protects clinics in the Gert Sibande District in Mpumalanga, were released on bail after allegedly being found in possession of various medicines.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Secunda-based Hawks serious organised crime investigation, together with Secunda K9 unit, arrested the pair in May. At the time, Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said law enforcement agencies had received information about security guards selling medication. “A search warrant was obtained, and disruptive operation was conducted whereby the house of the suspect was visited and, on arrival, they were given permission to search the premises,” said Sekgotodi.

Story continues below Advertisement