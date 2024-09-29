Bag loaded with explosives blows up, killing unidentified man who was carrying it

Police in Mpumalanga have appealed to community members to prioritise their safety and refrain from tampering with strange objects or handling explosives. The plea came in the wake of a tragic incident which occurred in Mhluzi near Middelburg, in Mpumalanga, where a man was killed in an explosion.

The tragic event happened on Thursday afternoon, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. “While the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident are still being probed, preliminary investigation suggests that the man, who is yet to be identified, was reportedly handling a bag that contained suspected explosives among other items. Tragically, an explosion occurred while he was carrying a bag, causing injuries and ultimately leading to his untimely death,” he said. The recent event has raised concern in the police in Mpumalanga, as it comes after a similar occurrence which happened a month ago, also in the area of Mhluzi.

“During that incident, two individuals were reportedly attempting to extract copper from what is believed to be a mortar round (which) suddenly exploded, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old man and leaving another man, aged 44, with serious injuries,” said Mdhluli. He said the police in Mpumalanga are working diligently to thoroughly investigate these incidents, and to ensure the safety and security of all residents. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has advised members of the community to report any suspicious objects to police, rather than exposing themselves to danger.