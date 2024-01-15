Bail application continues for woman who allegedly killed family for insurance money

A woman, accused of killing her relatives to cash in on insurance payouts, will have to wait a little longer to find out if she will be granted bail. Agnes Setshwantsho is appearing in the North West's Molopo Magistrate's Court on charges of murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Speaking to the SABC, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Henry Mamothame said new information was presented in court. He added that a submission was made before the court on the new evidence which the State had not prepared for. Setshwantsho's alleged murder spree, apparently for insurance payouts, came to an end after relatives alerted the police.

The murder charge stems from claims that she poisoned her niece, Bonolo Modiseemang in August 2022. Mamothame said police were conducting further investigations with the possibility of adding more charges against the accused. Last month, the court heard that the North West woman allegedly took out more than 50 insurance policies for various relatives with a number of insurance companies.