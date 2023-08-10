Bail application of alleged truck arsonists in Mpumalanga, KZN, and Limpopo postponed to September

The case against five African Truck Drivers Forum members who are accused of torching trucks in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo has been postponed to September to allow them to consult their representatives in preparation for bail applications. Nelson Khulekani Shongwe, 29, Sibusiso Emmanuel Mthethwa, 38, Fundile Alberta Mpondo, 41, Mafika William Sibanda, 61, and Nkosingiphile Nkosikhona Gumede, 27, appeared at the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The five accused are charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances,malicious injury to property, conspiracy to commit a crime of malicious injury to property, and possession of an unlicensed firearm. The NPA says the bail application in the matter has been postponed to September 5-7, 2023. "The State was ready to proceed; however, the legal representatives for the accused requested time to consult with their clients in preparation for bail applications," NPA region spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.