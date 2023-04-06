Bail decision for Limpopo comedian accused of killing his wife postponed to next week

Rustenburg - A well-known Limpopo comedian accused of killing his wife and throwing her body into a pit appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court for judgment in his bail application. However, the case against Livhuwani Madadzhe, 38, was postponed to next week, April 13, because the presiding officer was not available.

"It is alleged that the accused killed his wife, Lindelani Nengovhela, 32, and threw her into the hole next to the pit toilet. "The matter is postponed to 13 April, 2023 for bail judgment because the presiding officer was not available to deliver a judgment,“ said NPA Limpopo spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. Lindelani reportedly opened a case of domestic violence against Madadzhe but withdrew it a day before she was killed.

In an unrelated case, the North West High Court ordered ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, who is accused of killing his wife Jennifer at their home in Kanana, Klerksdorp, be released on R50 000 bail under strict conditions. Judge Andre Petersen ordered that he surrender his passports, report twice a day at the Kanana police station, provide the investigating officer with his work itinerary, and report to investigating officer if he must move outside his residential jurisdiction, and have no direct or indirect contact with his children. Kula, 34, was arrested on January 20 for the alleged murder of his wife. She was found murdered on November 27, 2022, in what appeared to be a robbery.