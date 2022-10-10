Bail denied for Limpopo mayor’s alleged killer

Rustenburg - The fourth accused in the murder of of the mayor of Collins Chabane municipality, has been denied bail at the Malamulele Magistrate's Court. Wiseman Baloyi, 37, was refused bail on Friday. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

"During the bail hearing Baloyi failed to show that there are exceptional circumstances in his case, consequently the court denied him bail. "The accused testified that he needs to look after his three children and his wife, and that he is a sole breadwinner," said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo division, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. "The State, represented by advocate Ronald Sithada, strongly opposed his release on bail, stating that he has failed to show exceptional circumstances; witnesses are not safe; and there is a strong case against him which would attract a life sentence should he be convicted.

"The court remarked that there is no exceptional circumstances to warrant Baloyi’s release on bail. Therefore, the interest of justice does not permit his release," she said. Baloyi was charged with four others, Shumani Nemadodzi, Avhatakali Mulaudzi, Isaac Mudau and Tshianeo Munyai, who during the course of their appearances abandoned bail. The mayor of Collins Chabane municipality, Moses Maluleke, 56, was gunned down at his home in Xikundu village, on July 21, while he was with his 18-year-old son. His son was wounded in the incident.

The matter was transferred to Polokwane High Court for trial on May 29, 2023. Collins Chabane local municipality was established after the August 2016 local elections by the merging of portions of two local municipalities: Thulamela and Makhado. The municipality was named after Public Service and Administration Minister Collins Chabane, who was killed in a road accident on March 15, 2015 when a truck made a U-turn in front of his car on the N1 near Polokwane.

