Bail for duo who offered cop R50 000 and Glenfiddich Whisky to squash docket

b Durban - Two men who allegedly offered a police officer a R50 000 bride and a bottle Glenfiddich whisky to get rid of a docket involving a former high-ranking municipal official have been granted bail.

Story continues below Advertisement

The accused, Zuzumuzi Manqonyana, 48, and Peter Selenga, 49, appeared in The Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and were released on R10 000 bail. The NPA said both the accused were arrested by the North West Hawks Serious Corruption on October 23 in Klerksdorp. NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said they allegedly offered an investigating officer R50 000 to get rid of a docket involving their friend who is a former senior municipality official.

“The pair were nabbed at the Hawks offices, moments after handing over R25 000 and a bottle of Glenfiddich Whisky to the investigating officer. “Their vehicle was searched and R41 500 was allegedly also found,” he said. The duo were arrested and charged with corruption.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mamothame said the money and the vehicle were seized by police. Both the accused live in Gauteng and as part of their bail conditions have to report to a local police station every Friday. Manqonyana was ordered by the court to report to the Douglasdale police station every Friday, between 8am and 6pm, while Selenga was ordered to report at the Midrand police station every Friday, between 8am and 6pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

The matter was adjourned to January for further investigation. “Owing to the serious nature of the offence, the matter has been transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU) of the NPA, for a joint investigation with the Hawks in preparation for trial,” said Mamothame. IOL