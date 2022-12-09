Bail for Durban man who allegedly dumped woman’s body at Isipingo beach after his vehicle hit her

Durban – A 23-year-old man who handed himself over to the police after he allegedly knocked down and killed three women pedestrians over the weekend has been granted bail. Caleb Lutchmanan was released on R10 000 bail in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court this week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Natasha Kara, provincial spokesperson for the NPA, said Lutchmanan had been ordered to report to the police station between 6am and 6pm and was forbidden to communicate with anyone who might be a witness in the case. “He faces charges of three counts of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, defeating the ends of justice and failing to comply with the duties of a driver following an accident,” said Kara. The matter was adjourned to next year.

Lutchmanan is alleged to have hit three women with his vehicle, killing them, in the early hours of December 3. The incident took place in Jeffels Road in Prospecton. “One of the victims was reportedly thrown into his vehicle due to the impact and the suspect claimed that he dumped her body at the beach out of fear,” said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lutchmanan handed himself over to the police a few hours after the incident. This week, a traffic officer, Assistant Superintendent Colin Sibusiso Poh Zulu, was killed on duty. The KwaDukuza Municipality said Zulu was killed during a road block operation.

Story continues below Advertisement