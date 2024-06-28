Bail for Gauteng State Prosecutor accused of taking a bribe

A 31-year-old district prosecutor in Pretoria has been released on bail following her arrest on allegations of corruption, extortion and obstructing the administration of justice. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Ignacia Koketso Mahlakwane was granted bail of R5,000 in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Mahlakwane is a District Prosecutor based at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. According to NPA spokesperson in Gauteng Lumka Mahanjana it is alleged that on July 6, 2023, Mahlakwane accepted a gratification of between R70,000 and R80,000. “It is further alleged that Mahlakwane with her accomplice, declined to prosecute a case of a man who was appearing before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for a charge of assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm,” Mahanjana said.

Mahanjana said the man, who is now the complainant in the matter, refused to pay the requested amount, on October 24, 2023. “Mahlakwane, acting in common purpose with her accomplice, issued a J175 summons for the man to appear at court C at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. The complainant then reported the matter to the police,” said Mahanjana. It is alleged the complainant eventually paid the money.

The NPA said following investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Detectives Unit, Mahlakwane was arrested on Wednesday (June 26) at her place of work in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. “After an unopposed bail application, the matter was postponed to August 28, for further investigation. The NPA said it was committed to fighting corruption at all levels, including within its own ranks.