Bail for man who shot ‘robber’ he says tried to steal his cellphone in Durban’s Florida Road

Durban: A 31-year-old man who allegedly shot a man who attempted to steal his cellphone made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The incident took place at about 8pm on Florida Road on Tuesday night.

Story continues below Advertisement

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed Ismial Abdoola who faces a charge of attempted murder and malicious Injury to property was released on R3 000 bail. “The matter was adjourned to August 18 for further investigation,” said spokesperson Natasha Kara. At the time of the incident provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “It is alleged that the injured victim, 27, was attempting to rob the arrested suspect.

More on this Man charged for shooting a ‘robber’ he says tried to steal his cellphone on Durban’s Florida Road

“The suspect withdrew his firearm and shot the victim on the arm and back.” The man was thereafter arrested by Berea SAPS. The suspected robber, according to emergency workers, sustained gunshot wounds to his arm.

Story continues below Advertisement