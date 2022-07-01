Bail for man who shot ‘robber’ he says tried to steal his cellphone in Durban’s Florida Road

Durban: A 31-year-old man who allegedly shot a man who attempted to steal his cellphone made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
The incident took place at about 8pm on Florida Road on Tuesday night.
The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed Ismial Abdoola who faces a charge of attempted murder and malicious Injury to property was released on R3 000 bail.
“The matter was adjourned to August 18 for further investigation,” said spokesperson Natasha Kara.
At the time of the incident provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “It is alleged that the injured victim, 27, was attempting to rob the arrested suspect.
“The suspect withdrew his firearm and shot the victim on the arm and back.”
The man was thereafter arrested by Berea SAPS.
The suspected robber, according to emergency workers, sustained gunshot wounds to his arm.
“It is believed that the man attempted to rob a member of the public of his cellphone at knifepoint, leading to the shooting,” said Kyle van Reenan, from Emer-G-Med Paramedics.
IOL