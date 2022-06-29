Bail hearing for man linked to the kidnapping and killing of three suspected drug dealers

Durban - A 55-year-old man who has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of three alleged drug dealers in Morokweng, North West, is expected to apply for bail on Thursday. According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Kitso Ben Jood, 55, made an appearance in the Ganyesa Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The case was postponed to June 30 for a bail application,” said provincial NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame. Jood is the twelfth person charged with the May 24 murder of Bonakele Sabasaba, 32, Khayalethu Sabasaba, 22, and Zanaflex Sabasaba, 26. According to police reports, some members of the community went to a rented house in Ga-Mokgopha Section, where the three victims lived.

“The group allegedly pelted the house with stones to force out the trio. “In the process of escaping the attack, the victims allegedly stabbed and injured some of the attackers. “It is further alleged the group then chased and caught the men, who were accused of dealing drugs.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The men were then taken back to the house, which was eventually set alight. Sadly, the victims burnt and died in the house.” Police arrested 11 of the men four days after the murder during a crime intelligence-driven operation. The police managed to confiscate a vehicle that was allegedly used during the commission of the crimes.

Story continues below Advertisement

They were released on R6000 bail. The suspects, including Jood, face charges of kidnapping, arson and murder. The case was adjourned to July 28 for further investigation.

Story continues below Advertisement