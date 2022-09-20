Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Bail hearing for suspect in murdered Limpopo mayor’s case to continue next week

Slain Collins Chabane local municipality mayor, Moses Maluleke.

Collins Chabane Local Municipality mayor Moses Maluleke was gunned down at his home in Xikundu, Limpopo. Picture: Collins Chabane Local Municipality/Twitter

Published Sep 20, 2022

Rustenburg – The bail hearing of one of the five men accused of killing Moses Maluleke, the mayor of Collins Chabane municipality will continue next week at the Malamulele Magistrate's Court in Limpopo.

Wisani Baloyi's bail hearing will continue on September 29. The State is opposing bail.

Avhatakali Mulaudzi, Shumani Nemadodzi, Avhatakali Isaac Mudau, Baloyi and Tshianeyo Munyai, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Nemadodzi and Mulaudzi have abandoned their bail application.

Maluleka, 56, was gunned down at his home in Xikundu on July 21, while his 18-year-old son was injured in the attack

Munyai was linked to the case following his arrest on a separate matter.

He was also linked to the murder of Mbambedzeni James Manwadu, 46, an attorney, in Thohoyandou.

Munyai and another man allegedly shot and killed Manwadu when he arrived home on January 16.

According to Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo, Munyai was linked to several cases including a house robbery in Tswinga village, where a woman was kidnapped and instructed to withdraw R10 000.

Her car, laptop and mobile phone were also taken.

He was also linked to a business robbery at Budeli Mount Rider, where he allegedly took an amount of R40 000.

IOL

