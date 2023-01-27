Bail judgment reserved for ANC MP accused of killing his wife

Johannesburg – The case of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula, 34, was postponed to January 31 for judgment in his bail application by the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Kula is facing a murder charge. Kula is accused of killing his wife, Jennifer Motlhomi, who was found murdered, with a stab wound on her back on November 27 in what seemed like a robbery but following thorough investigations by the police, Kula was linked to the alleged murder and was arrested on Friday, January 20.

Story continues below Advertisement

North West NPA regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said, “The State and the defence attorney read affidavits in their arguments. Kula further took a stand in his pursuit of being granted bail.” The State also pleaded with the court not to grant Kula bail, as it saw no compelling circumstances. Furthermore, the State also argued that the offence being a schedule 6 criminal matter should warrant the court not to grant him bail as he is charged with premeditated murder.

“The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention. He told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred,” said Mamothame. The children of the pair will be placed in the care of relatives as their father is facing a possible jail term and their mother is dead. “Police investigations are still under way and Kula will remain in police custody until the next court appearance,” said Mamothame.

Story continues below Advertisement