The State has opposed bail in the case of an alleged hitman accused of killing five people and wounding two more in a shooting in oThongathi, north of Durban, last year. Police said Sphelele Gumede allegedly ambushed a group of people in March last year.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said two men were shot and killed inside their vehicle on Gopallal Road in the oThongathi central business district. He said three others were also shot a short distance away. The three had been escorting the chairperson of a taxi association. Two more people sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital. "Police officers attached to the Provincial Taxi Violence Unit worked tirelessly in tracing the suspect and on January 7 he was arrested at a hideout in Manguzi," Netshiunda said.

Gumede has appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court and his bail bid has been opposed. Netshiunda said Gumede will remain in custody until his next court appearance on March 12. Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man was arrested for a house robbery in the Mpusheni area of Umbumbulu, to the south of Durban.

Ayanda Siboniso Majola was arrested in Gqeberha on February 6. Netshiunda said Majola allegedly entered the home in March last year where he demanded money and personal belongings. Police said the accuse further allegedly forced the home occupants to transfer over R60 000 into a bank account before driving off in thier vehicle.