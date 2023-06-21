Bakkie impounded, driver arrested in Ekurhuleni for fake vehicle licence disc

Pretoria - A 53-year-old driver has been arrested by members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) drug enforcement unit on charges of fraud and forgery. EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the man was arrested in the Tsakane area on Sunday.

“While conducting law enforcement duties, as part of an ongoing drug operation in recent weeks throughout the City of Ekurhuleni, the EMPD drug enforcement unit officers spotted a suspicious silver Opel Corsa bakkie on Malandela Street in Tsakane,” Thepa said. Thepa said that officers stopped the vehicle and conducted a full inspection and verified details on the National Administration Traffic Information System (NaTIS) through the control room. They discovered that the expiry date on the license disc, displayed on the vehicle, did not correspond with the information portrayed on the system.

A 53-year-old driver was questioned on why the information on the vehicle he was driving differed with details on the National Administration Traffic Information System (NaTIS). Photo: EMPD “When the officers questioned the 53-year-old male driver concerning the picked-up irregularity, he could not provide a satisfactory explanation, and he was immediately placed under arrest,” Thepa said. She said the “suspicious light delivery vehicle” was then impounded. “The handcuffed suspect was taken to Tsakane police station and charged with fraud and forgery. He is expected to appear in the Tsakane Magistrate’s Court soon.”