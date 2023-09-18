Five people were shot and killed in the Eastern Cape just before midnight on Sunday. The incident took place in Gelvandale in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it is alleged that at about 11.50pm, an unknown number of gunmen wearing balaclavas entered a yard in Koedoe Street. “The gunmen allegedly proceeded to the outbuilding at the back of the house. Shots were fired from the outside before the gunmen entered,” Naidu said. Naidu said three men and two women were killed.

“The victims are aged between 24 and 42 years old.” She said the names of the victims and their next of kin are still to be verified. “It is further alleged that the house is a drug post.”

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has immediately ordered the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation (Anti-Gang Unit) to hunt down the perpetrators. Police said the motive for the murders is unclear at this stage. “Police will be pursuing every possible avenue to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. Five counts of murder is under investigation.”