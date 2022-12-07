Ballito mother who allegedly drowned her daughter, to spend first Christmas behind bars

Durban – A Ballito mother charged for the murder of her 4-year-old daughter made a brief appearance in court this week. The 45-year-old woman, who cannot be named because she has another minor, appeared in the KwaDukuza Court on Tuesday.

The child was found dead at their home in April this year. Provincial police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the mother allegedly told police that the child was difficult and troubling her and she decided to drown the child in a bucket of water until she stopped moving. She said the child’s hands were tied with tape.

The woman was arrested by Detective Warrant Officer Bob Pillay from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit. In court on Tuesday, the woman’s attorney made an application to withdraw his service. The magistrate will hear the application on the next court date.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the matter would return to court in January. The woman remains behind bars. In May this year the NPA said the woman might enter into a plea.

In June this year, a Durban mother was arrested for allegedly killing her toddler daughter with a rolling pin. Police said when they arrived on scene they found the body of a 3-year-old girl with strangulation marks. “It is alleged that the mother also assaulted the victim with a wood rolling pin on the face and head,” Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said.