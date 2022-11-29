Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Bangladeshi who allegedly bribed labour inspector with R4 500 EFT remains in custody as charges dropped against brother

Israfel Bhuiyan, 37, is accused of corruption.

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg – The Hawks say the case against one of the two Bangladeshi brothers accused of bribing a labour inspector has been withdrawn, while the other has been remanded in custody.

Just one of the two brothers will face a corruption charge after the Hawks arrested the brothers at the weekend.

Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the pair appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on corruption charges, but the State elected to drop charges against one of them.

“The matter against one brother was withdrawn and the case against Israfel Bhuiyan, 37, was postponed to December 6 for verification of the passport.

“The accused is remanded in custody,” she said.

The Hawks said investigations against Bhuiyan were ongoing..

It is alleged that he approached an inspector from the Department of Labour and Employment to ask him not to issue a compliance order against their shop last Friday.

The Hawks accuse Bhuiyan of allegedly transferring a R4 500 bribe by EFT into the personal bank account of the inspector.

“The inspector notified the police about the incident and the two brothers were arrested on November 26 by the Middelburg-based Hawks and charged with corruption, hence their appearance in court today,” Sekogtodi said on Monday.

Sihle Mlambo