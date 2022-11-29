Bangladeshi who allegedly bribed labour inspector with R4 500 EFT remains in custody as charges dropped against brother

Johannesburg – The Hawks say the case against one of the two Bangladeshi brothers accused of bribing a labour inspector has been withdrawn, while the other has been remanded in custody. Just one of the two brothers will face a corruption charge after the Hawks arrested the brothers at the weekend.

Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the pair appeared in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on corruption charges, but the State elected to drop charges against one of them. “The matter against one brother was withdrawn and the case against Israfel Bhuiyan, 37, was postponed to December 6 for verification of the passport. “The accused is remanded in custody,” she said.

The Hawks said investigations against Bhuiyan were ongoing.. It is alleged that he approached an inspector from the Department of Labour and Employment to ask him not to issue a compliance order against their shop last Friday. The Hawks accuse Bhuiyan of allegedly transferring a R4 500 bribe by EFT into the personal bank account of the inspector.

