Bank employee who refused to return R150 000 accidentally deposited into her account, arrested

A 28-year-old bank employee from the Eastern Cape, who allegedly refused to return money erroneously deposited into her bank account, has been arrested by the Hawks. Aaliya Govender was arrested this week by the Mthatha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Hawks and charged with theft.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela explained that on June 21, 2021, the complainant, also a bank employee, mistakenly transferred R150,000 into Govender's account. "The complainant made numerous efforts to reverse the transaction without success. The suspect then allegedly transferred the money to her savings account for personal use," Mgolodela said. The complainant lodged a complaint at Ngangelizwe Community Service Centre, which was later transferred to the Mthatha Serious Commercial Crime Investigation of the Hawks.

This led to an extensive investigation and Govender's subsequent arrest on July 19, 2023. "Govender appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and was released on R5000 bail the same day of her arrest," Mgolodela added. The case has been postponed to August 21 for further investigation.