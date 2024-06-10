Barbershop killing: Four dead, including three children, after gunmen open fire in Khayelitsha

Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen has called on police to pull out all the stops and ensure the gunmen responsible for a mass murder in Khayelitsha, Cape Town are caught. The shooting incident took place at a barber shop on Saturday, June 8, at about 4pm.

Three children have died. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said the shooting is being probed by detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit. “Unknown gunmen entered a barber shop and opened fire at the occupants of the premises. Two children aged 11 and 12 and an adult aged 30 were killed on the scene while three children were admitted to hospital.

“The five-year-old later succumbed to death due to his injuries. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined,” Traut said. MEC Allen said the incident disturbed him. “This incident is horrific and angers me deeply, particularly with the number of young people senselessly murdered and wounded. These heartless criminals have absolutely no regard for life,” he said.

Allen also called on the SAPS to leave no stone unturned. “We need to ensure that they are swiftly arrested so that a conviction can follow. Life should never be this cheap. SAPS should employ every ounce of their intelligence. I urge anyone with information to make it available to all law enforcement agencies so that justice can be done,” Allen said. [email protected]