Barbershop killing: Two suspects arrested after three children, man killed in Khayelitsha

Western Cape police said two suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of four people at a barbershop in Khayelitsha. In addition to murder, the suspects aged 24 and 28, have also been linked to nine attempted murders.

Providing more clarity on the arrests Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa: “Western Cape Serious Violent Crime detectives have been hard at work following a shooting incident that was perpetrated by gunmen at a barber shop on Saturday afternoon in Qwarha Street in Site C, Khayelitsha,” said Potelwa. “Three children aged five, 11 and 12 as well as a 30-year-old men died from the shooting and seven others were seriously injured. Two other individuals were unharmed.”

Potelwa said with the investigation unfolding, the possibility of more arrests and further charges being pursued cannot be ruled out. “Investigations into another multiple murder shooting incident that occurred in Nyanga on Sunday continue and no arrests have been effected yet.” At the time of the shooting Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen called on police to leave no stone unturned in the investigation.