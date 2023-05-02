Barkley West man in court for murder after lovers’ quarrel turns fatal

The State is set to oppose bail for a 49-year-old man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend and then set her house alight at the weekend. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said Ishmael Modise and his 61-year-old lover were at a tavern on Sunday.

“The two lovers started arguing. The victim left the tavern to return to her place of residence and the accused then followed her and was later found with blood-stained clothes,” Senokoatsane said. The incident was reported to police and when they went to investigate, police found the woman’s shack on fire. Senokoatsane said Modise was arrested and charged with murder.

He appeared in court and the matter was postponed to May 8 for a possible bail application. “Given the seriousness of the charge in this Schedule 5 matter, the prosecution will be opposing bail. The accused is remanded in custody until his next court appearance,” the NPA said. Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police are investigating a possible murder, suicide at Kromdraai Farm, also at the weekend.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the 42-year-old husband invited his 34-year-old wife to stay over at the farm where he worked. The next day, the family could not locate the couple and was informed that gunshots were heard coming from the residence, she said. “The couple were found in a pool of blood. The wife was declared dead while the husband was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries in hospital,” Mohlala said.