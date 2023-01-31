Bayview father feared for his life a day before he was killed - family

Bayview police are piecing together the details that led to the death of a 36-year-old father after his body was found lying on the roadside in Silverglen. According to his family, the father of two, told them that he feared for his life, just hours before his death.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Chatsworth Tabloid, Kershen Govender was murdered and his body identified by the mother of his two children. Police confirmed that Govender's body was found at the side of the road and he sustained an injury to the head. Police added that a case of murder had been initially opened but it was later changed to culpable homicide.

Since, a 51-year-old man has been arrested, appeared in court and has been released on bail. Sasha-Lee Archary, the mother of Govender's 12 and 14-year-old daughters, who also identified his body, told Chatsworth Tabloid that he wanted justice to prevail and believed that Govender had been killed elsewhere and his body dumped in Silverglen. Speaking to Govender's brother-in-law Neil Naidoo, Chatsworth Tabloid reported that he had seen the deceased a day before his death.

Story continues below Advertisement

Naidoo said Govender feared for his life, adding that he had said there were people who wanted to kill him. Police are appealing to residents to assist with information that can assist in the investigation, they are urged to contact investigating officer, Babs Perumal, on 074 315 4776 or Detective Warrant Officer Naidoo on 082 787 8623. IOL