A Lesotho national has been arrested in connection with the murder of an EFF Rustenburg councillor who was murdered in October last year. The suspect was arrested on Monday in Gauteng in connection with the murder of Rustenburg EFF councillor Tsietsi Mohulatsi, who was found murdered inside his bakkie at Freedom Park near Phokeng in October last year.

He was a PR councillor of the EFF in the Rustenburg municipality. North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, said the Bojanala Trio Task Team arrested Makintane Kabelo Machete, 29, a Lesotho national in Bekkersdal, Gauteng, on Monday. He appeared in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane on Wednesday.

The case against Machete was postponed to August 24. "Preliminary investigation revealed that Mohulatsi was robbed during the incident, and his bank card was used to buy clothes at shops in Rustenburg and Pretoria. "As a result, Machete is also facing additional charges of kidnapping, robbery, fraud, and contravention of Section 49(1)(a) of the Immigration Act 2002, (Act No. 13 of 2002)," said Mokgwabone.