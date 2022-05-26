Be alert, bogus cops with blue lights hijacking Randburg motorists, police warn

Johannesburg - Police in the Randburg area have warned of a hijacking syndicate which is utilising blue lights to stop motorists, before hijacking them of their cars. This comes after a number of motorists have been hijacked in the area.

Story continues below Advertisement

The syndicate, believed to be a group of between two to four men, is known to use an assortment of vehicles including a Ford Ranger, VW Polo, Toyota Corolla, Nissan Navara and a Nissan Almera. Some of the vehicles are fitted with blue lights which are utilised officially only by police officers. Police in Randburg said there was a concerning number of hijackings in different intersections around the Randburg area.

These include Malibongwe Road, the N1, William Nicol, the stretch of N1 north and south between Malibongwe and William Nicol roads have been found to be the common areas for these operations. Randburg Station Commander Brigadier Michelle Jones said: “The suspects operate in a group of two to four. They use a white Ford Ranger and /or a white VW Polo. They also use a blue light. “The other vehicles are blue/ white/ silver Toyota Corollas, grey Nissan Navara and Nissan Almera.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Jones said in reported hijackings, victims had been held against their will, hijacked and dropped off in different areas around the Gauteng province. The police have provided safety precautions and urge the community to take note and follow these for their safety. “We urge our community to try and adhere to some of the safety tips provided:

Story continues below Advertisement

Do not stop to anyone if you suspect that the person might be a bogus officer. Drive to the nearest police station, shopping complex or any other busy area. Do not drive to your residential area. Do not stop at a deserted spot or area to talk on your phone or even relieve yourself. Always keep your windows closed. If someone tries to force you out of the road, don't panic but just blow your horn constantly to draw attention. Jones added: “In addition to the above, be aware of the theft from motor vehicles especially Volkswagen Polo headlights which seemingly start to surface.” “Make sure you park your vehicle in a visible area or where they are car guards or locked place,” said Jones. IOL