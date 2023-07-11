Beaufort West serial rapist sentenced to life imprisonment

A serial rapist from Beaufort West has been sentenced to two life imprisonment terms. Silindile April was convicted on two counts of rape and assault with grievous bodily harm (GBH) in the Beaufort West Regional Court.

The court heard April’s reign of terror started in Prince Valley, Beaufort West in 2017, when he broke into the home of a 20-year-old woman, raped her, and stole items from her. April was arrested and later granted bail on this charge. However, while on bail for the rape, he raped again. He entered the home of a 26-year-old woman and raped and assaulted her in November 2017.

On June 26, 2019, April was at a house where a 27-year-old woman visited her friend. During the early hours of the morning, she wanted to go home and he offered to accompany her, stating he was heading in the same direction. As April and the woman were walking home, he strangled her, banged her head against the ground and proceeded to rape her.

Her neighbours heard her scream and came out to check what was happening. April fled the scene when he saw the neighbour coming out. Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila said in the first incident where April raped the 20-year-old woman, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for rape and five years imprisonment for housebreaking.

“The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently effectively sentencing him to a 10-year imprisonment,” Ntabazalila said. He was arrested for the other two rapes after being linked to the crime via DNA on the national DNA data register system. The trial started on August 3, 2022 where April pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and assault GBH.

State Prosecutor Hyron Goulding said April continued to deny committing the crime, even when confronted with DNA and chain evidence of DNA. “In April 2023, I sent an email to the defence asking if the accused still denies the DNA evidence linking him to the rape of the 26-year-old victim. “The State was ready to call a Cape Town and Pretoria laboratory assistant to testify on the DNA evidence obtained.

“I sent another email on June 19, 2023, where the defence informed me that the accused changed his instructions and admitted to committing all the offences. On July 7, 2023, he formally admitted to committing the offences in court and was found guilty of all the charges,” Goulding submitted. He argued April showed no remorse, but instead self-pity because his lies had caught up with him and he could not dispute DNA evidence. Goulding also said April placed his victims through secondary trauma by having them relive the rapes in court by testifying due to his denial.

The court sentenced April to life imprisonment for each count of rape and five years imprisonment for assault GBH. The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently and declared April unfit to possess a firearm. Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Nicolette Bell lauded the investigating and prosecution team for ensuring justice for the victims.

"At one point in this case, the complainant in count two disappeared and was untraceable. The team worked hard, traced her, and persuaded her to attend court. The complainant on count three relocated to the Gauteng province, and tracing her became a challenge. "After finding her, the team convinced her of the importance of coming to court to testify. We commend the team for the role they played to ensure justice for the victims and that a serial rapist has been removed from the streets of Beaufort West," Bell said.