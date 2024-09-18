Beauty queen meets grisly end: ‘He put her remains in the blender while watching YouTube’

There has been international outrage after a husband was accused of doing the unthinkable to his wife while nonchalantly wanting YouTube. Kristina Joksimovic, 38, a former model and contestant in the Miss Switzerland contest, was allegedly murdered and ‘pureed’ in a blender by her husband, reported local news outlet BZ Basel.

While allegedly committing the act, the accused was reportedly watching YouTube. This claim has sparked outrage among feminist groups and human rights activists, as it highlights a disturbing disregard for human life, if proven true. Joksimovic won the Miss Northwest Switzerland pageant and made it to the Miss Switzerland finals in 2007. Her husband, Thomas, 41, allegedly admitted to murdering his wife, whom he had two children with.

BZ Basel said the the Federal Court in Lausanne refused his plea for release from jail. He reportedly admitted to the murder during a crime simulation in March, claiming it was in self-defence after she assaulted him with a knife. However, according to People, he informed authorities shortly after the murder that he found Joksimovic dead by the stairs and panicked. He eventually allegedly admitted to dismembering her.

BZ Basel said a post-mortem examination found that the suspect reportedly dismembered Joksimovic using a chainsaw and garden scissors, before slicing up the remains. With the case having gained international traction, netizens are calling for justice and the harshest prison sentence possible for the alleged killer. Among others, feminist writer Melanie Hamlett took to YouTube to share her thoughts on the disturbing story.

In a video titled: Dads have always been the biggest danger, Hamlett said: “He put her in a blender. The mother of his children, his wife and watched YouTube videos while he did it... Men in the home are our number one threat. It’s these family men.” Hamlett added that she believes women are once more having a ‘moment’ telling their stories. “And refuse to let society continue to tell us that we need these protectors. That we should literally marry and birth our oppressors,” she said.