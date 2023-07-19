Beitbridge border cops arrested for corruption after receiving R2 000 entrapment money

Two police officers serving at the Beitbridge border post have been apprehended on corruption charges by the Limpopo provincial anti-corruption unit. The officers, aged 32 and 47, are set to make their first court appearance at the Musina Magistrate's Court today.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the SAPS provincial spokesperson in Limpopo, said the incident occurred on Monday. “The complainant contacted the local police, alerting them about the officers who were demanding R2,000 to release his traffic register certificate,” Ledwaba reported. The case was promptly transferred to the provincial anti-corruption team for further investigation.

"The two were arrested after receiving trap money, which was found in their possession. The traffic register certificate was also found on one of the suspects," Ledwaba added. Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, commended the arrest of the two officers, stating it serves as a stern warning against corruption. "The SAPS in this province does not tolerate any form of criminality, regardless of the perpetrator," asserted Hadebe. "Those who fall into a trap, we will ensure decisive steps are taken."

Earlier this year, IOL reported that two Limpopo-based police officers who allegedly solicited a bribe were denied bail. Both officers were from the Sekgosese police station and faced corruption charges. "They allegedly demanded a bribe of R15,000 from a complainant, claiming that a case was opened against him by his girlfriend. After the complainant gave them R10,000, they demanded the outstanding amount of R5,000," explained Provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.