The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Bela-Bela arrested a suspect who was in possession of dagga with an estimated street value of R70,000 during Operation Kukula. The members of the Bela-Bela Crime Intelligence Unit, together with Crime Prevention members, conducted a tactical operation on Monday after receiving a positive tip-off about suspects involved in illegal activities.

"The suspect was tracked down and arrested at his residential place, where he was found in possession of 10x5 high litres of cross dagga and 3x20 litres of skanka dagga all to the estimated street value of R70,000," police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. Ledwaba further added that the 41-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Bela-Bela Magistrate's Court soon, facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs. Meanwhile, the Provincial Commissioner of SAPS, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has applauded this team of members for the remarkable job of arresting the suspect and their commitment to creating a drug-free society.

In another incident, Western Cape Provincial Organised Crime detectives are probing the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a huge consignment of dagga valued at R1,5 million in Schaapkraal on Monday. Police members attached to the National Intervention Unit responded to information pertaining to a dagga storage facility in the Philippi area. "The members convened and operationalised the information, where after they proceeded to 8th avenue in Schaapkraal," police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swaartbooi said.