Bethelsdorp husband charged with attempted murder as search for missing ex-wife continues

A Bethelsdorp man has been arrested and will be charged with attempted murder in connection with his ex-wife’s disappearance. The man is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after his ex-wife, Desiree Baartman, who lives with him, went missing on June 9.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu they conducted a thorough forensic investigation at the couple’s house on Saturday, June 17, and there were signs of possible foul play. She added that a search for Baartman continued with the K9 Search and Rescue unit, Anti-Gang Unit and SAPS Bethelsdorp conducting a search in nearby bushes and surrounding areas. Baartman was last seen on June 9.

Police say the 59-year-old woman was reported missing on Wednesday, June 14, by her ex-husband. The couple shared a home despite their divorce, police said. "It is alleged that at around 10am on June 9, she left her home in Nagel Street, Extension 29 and didn't return home.

“Enquiries were made with family and friends where she frequently visited, but they were unable to trace her and on Wednesday she was reported missing at Bethelsdorp police station," police said. Naidu said at the weekend, SAPS forensic experts conducted a thorough investigation at the house for any evidence. Based on their preliminary analysis, the husband was detained for further questioning. A firearm was also confiscated. Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Ms Desiree Baartman or know of her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp, Detective Warrant Officer Ben Killian on 072 342 7424 or Detective Constable Akhona Royi at 078 404 8296 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.