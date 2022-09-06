Bethelsdorp police search for next of kin after woman’s naked body discovered in stormwater drain

Durban: Police in the Eastern Cape are hoping to find the next of kin of a woman whose body was found in a stormwater drain last month. Police said municipal workers were clearing blockages in stormwater drains in the Kwanoxolo area when they came across the body inside the drain at the back of Nompumelelo Street.

"The woman is believed to be a coloured female between the ages of 20 and 30 years. She had no visible injuries and her body was in a state of decomposition. She was naked when found," police said. The woman had tattoos on her foot, arm and back. "On her right foot, she had hearts of various sizes and her left forearm sported a Bible with a cross and a crown above it. On her back was the name ‘VELENCIA RIP’ followed by the name/word ‘PAILO’.

Picture: SAPS Picture: SAPS

Picture: SAPS “Police have opened an inquest, pending the post-mortem report," police said. Anyone who can assist the Bethelsdorp police in their investigation, might know of a female that has been missing for a while or be able to identify the deceased through her tattoos is urgently asked to contact Detective Sergeant Attie Knoetze at 084 660 8003 or 041 404 3064, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or their nearest police station, or they can use the MySAPS app.

