'Better to lock down than count bodies': Gauteng MEC to close Soweto taxi routes

Following a spate of taxi-related violent killings that has claimed 59 lives in Soweto, Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics Kedibone Tlabela-Diale has announced plans to shut down routes and ranks operated by two rivalling taxi associations for six months. The announcement comes after three taxi marshals were killed in Mofolo on Monday, with the MEC stating: "It is better to lock down than continue to count dead bodies."

Speaking to women-led religious groups during a prayer session at the Uncle Tom's Hall in Orlando West on Thursday, the MEC said the province cannot continue to lose innocent lives and not act as it is empowered by law to act against the ongoing violence between Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (Wata). "We intend to shut down the routes belonging to the two taxi associations for six months. We are still engaged in consultations to ensure we have alternative transport while engaging law enforcement... We are here to announce to the people of Soweto, Gauteng, and South Africa that we intend to close all the ranks where there is taxi violence. "There is nothing we can do. We cannot do it alone. This battle is a tough one because this is done by faceless people and we can't point to anyone who has been arrested for this violence," she stated.

Concerned residents, mostly women, indicated that they too are concerned by the surge in taxi-related killings, with Lorcia Ngwenya saying: "As residents of Soweto, we too are affected by the taxi violence. You know, some of the people have become widows due to this violence and children have also become orphans. We are saying enough is enough." Loraine Sifuba, a taxi business operator in the township, said no other life must be lost before something is done. " As we met yesterday, we are saying enough is enough. Our lives and our businesses have had enough of this violence. We are pleading that there should not be another funeral after today. The blood that has been spilled is enough and as mothers, we have orphans without fathers due to this violence. Some of the orphans are now addicted to nyaope and other drugs because they do not know what else to do," she said.