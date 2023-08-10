Beware! Cops warn of scam after woman kidnapped from Durban shopping mall

KwaZulu-Natal police on Thursday urged the public to be extra cautious, following recent scams taking place at shopping malls. In one incident, police are investigating the kidnapping of a 48-year-old woman from a mall in KwaMashu.

It is alleged the woman was kidnapped by men dressed as police officers who stole a large amount of money from her bank account and then dropped her off in Chatsworth. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said there have been a number of cases reported where a similar modus operandi was used. He said police believed there is a syndicate that is operating in shopping centres in Durban.

“A person would drop a stack of what looks like money next to an unsuspecting victim and that person would be polite in convincing the victim to move with him to a ‘safer’ spot where he would offer to share the money with the victim,” Netshiunda said in explaining the scam. “All of a sudden a group of men will emerge, posing as police officers who are investigating a case of robbery. “The victim would then be forced into the fake police officers’ vehicle and the victim would be taken to unknown areas where the suspects rob the victims of their belongings,” he said.