Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Beware! Hitchhikers in KZN are being kidnapped and robbed, warns SAPS

Published 40m ago

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have cautioned hitchhikers to be aware of a group of people carrying out robberies.

According to police, the heavily armed group of men are targeting hitchhikers and truck drivers.

“Their modus operandi is to kidnap the victims and take them to a secluded spot where they will be robbed of their belongings at gunpoint,” said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

She said a number of these incidents have been reported in Harding and Kokstad, which falls under the Harry Gwala District.

“Whilst police have undertaken various approaches to catch the perpetrators, they remain elusive and use different vehicles to evade detection.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information regarding the suspects and is requested to contact Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App.

IOL

