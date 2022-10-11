Bheki Cele targets kingpins, masterminds in illegal mining

Rustenburg – The police will target the kingpins and masterminds in illegal mining activities, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday. Cele visited the abandoned and disused mine where 20 zama zamas were arrested in Stilfontein near Klerksdorp in the North West province during a morning raid.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are going to continue with these operations, targeting the kingpins and masterminds in the organised crime value chain,” Cele said. Last week, seven alleged illegal mining kingpins were arrested after police raided their luxury homes in Khutsong and Carletonville on the West Rand. The group that was arrested on Monday, which included 15 foreign nationals and five South African citizens were mostly protectors and those who were responsible for logistical issues, the Hawks said.

“The 24 recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic testing, some of which were stolen during house robberies,” said Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale. Cele indicated this was one of many ongoing operations that were being conducted by the multi-disciplinary teams to reign in the illegal activities of the zama-zamas. He praised the team for their concerted and collaborative effort which has seen 86 illegal miners arrested in October 2021 and again on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The suspected zama zamas were expected to appear in the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, facing preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit robbery to wit gold, possession of illegal firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act. The team also seized 15 AK47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5, boxes full of ammunition, explosives and an undisclosed amount of money, during the raid. In April, four decomposed bodies of illegal miners were found and 77 others rescued from underground at Shaft 5 in Orkney near Klerksdorp.

Story continues below Advertisement