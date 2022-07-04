Bheki Cele welcomes the arrest of criminal mastermind in Khayelitsha

Johannesburg - The Ministry of Police has welcomed the arrest of an alleged 30-year-old criminal mastermind, who has been on the run from police. He was wanted for a string of serious and violent crimes in Khayelitsha Township, in Cape Town. Yanga Endrey Nyalara also known as “Bara”, who is alleged to have played a major part in multiple killings in the township, appeared in court on Monday, after he was arrested during an intelligence driven operation on the July 1, 2022, and faces six murder charges.

In addition to the six murder charges, Nyalara has also been charged with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, attempted murder, robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as dealing in drugs. Minister of Police General Bheki Cele and the Western Cape provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile were in attendance at the court proceedings. Minister Cele praised the investigative work and police operations that led to the high profile arrest. “Police have done a good job putting this man, who thought he could live with impunity, behind bars. This arrest will gain us some ground in our efforts to fight crime in the province.

“We believe the arrest of ‘Bara’ will solve many other cases going forward, especially in the Khayelistha area, that has been torn by various scenes of multiple murders,” said Cele. The SAPS in the province is expected to make more arrests for crimes linked to Nyalara and has also urged communities to continue to come forward with any valuable information that could help to assist the police with their arrests and investigations. IOL