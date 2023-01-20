Bheki Cele’s long-time right-hand man scoops top SAPS job, but not everyone is happy about it

Durban - There is uproar among some in the top ranks of the SAPS after a long-time right-hand man of Police Minister Bheki Cele got a top job. Advocate Simo W Chamane got the top job of divisional commissioner ahead of seasoned legal eagles who have been within the SAPS system for years.

Chamane is a well-known legal eagle in Durban (he is from Chesterville) and he is currently a board member at Umgeni Water Board which supplies water in major cities like eThekwini, Pietermaritzburg and Port Shepstone. His relationship with Cele dates back to when he was KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison. He was Cele’s legal advisor and when former president Jacob Zuma appointed him the national commissioner of the SAPS in early 2009, Cele moved with Chamane to Pretoria.

He continued to advise Cele on legal matters, and sometimes, as alleged in an article penned by Noseweek magazine, fought Cele’s legal battles. It is not clear what happened to Chamane when Cele was fired as the commissioner in June 2012 after he was implicated in acts of alleged corruption. Early this month, IOL was tipped off about a letter signed by the National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General, Fannie Masemola giving the appointment of Chamane the nod.

“It is my pleasure to announce the following appointment with effect from January 1, 2023. “Advocate SW Chamane - Divisional Commissioner: Legal Services (at the level of Lieutenant General). “Please bring the content of this circular under the attention of all employees,” reads part of the appointment letter.

The source within the SAPS who tipped-off IOL, said they believed that the appointment was meant to secure the future of Chamane, as Cele fears that he may be dumped when President Cyril Ramaphosa reshuffles his cabinet any time from February this year. “It’s a way of appeasing Chamane, and at least giving him a permanent job before the General (Cele) leaves. “He appears to be resigned to the fact that Ramaphosa is likely to fire him and other ministers when he reshuffles his cabinet,” the source told IOL.