Bid to discard body of murdered woman backfires with alleged murderer killed in road accident

Pretoria – What police initially believed to be an “ordinary accident” in Mpumalanga has turned out to be a strange bid to conceal a dead body of a murdered woman, which quickly backfired with the accidental death of the alleged murderer and a woman who was assisting and travelling to discard the corpse. SAPS spokesperson in Mpumalanga Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the police are investigating the death of three people, with two of them being killed in a “horrific” accident on the R23 Road near Standerton, while a third person who was travelling with them was critically injured and was admitted at Standerton Hospital.

“Earlier on, it was believed that it was indeed just an ordinary accident. However, upon intensive investigation by a team of detectives, the evidence proved otherwise as it was discovered that the couples were a having party in one of the couples’ flat,” said Mohlala. “Then the second couple was allegedly involved in an argument, and as a result, a 31-year-old boyfriend stabbed his 33-year-old girlfriend to death. The other couple assisted the boyfriend loading the dead body into a motor vehicle of the deceased with the intent to conceal the body.” While the three people were driving to hide the corpse, travelling on the R23 Road, they collided with a truck, and “an African female”, who had who assisted in loading the corpse into the car, was killed in the accident. Her boyfriend was critically injured and transported to Standerton Hospital.