Bid to hijack truck lands two armed men in hospital after community intervenes

Pretoria --Two alleged armed robbers are in hospital after they were rescued by police from angry community members in Shatale, Bushbuckridge. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brig Selvy Mohlala said police received information that two gun-wielding suspects aged 26 and 28 were allegedly “showing off” firearms and had tried to hijack a delivery vehicle.

“Their notorious action angered community members who mobilised, risked their lives and faced the hail of bullets from the suspects -- and vowed to apprehend them. The community members eventually apprehended the two,” said Mohlala. “On arrival, the police found two firearms, as well as five live (rounds of) ammunition and a toy gun in the suspects’ possession. They were arrested and are currently under police guard in hospital due to injuries sustained whilst cornered by community members.” Mohlala said police investigations are underway to establish the lawful owners of the firearms.

“In the meantime, the two suspects will face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition. The suspects might be further charged emanating from the investigation being conducted,” he said. Mpumalanga’s Provincial Commissioner of Police Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has welcomed the arrest of the duo and the recovery of the firearms. “We are on a mission to squeeze space for criminals in the province and we will ensure that Mpumalanga is a safe place for all,” she said.

Latest crime statistics released on Friday by Police Minister Bheki Cele show that there has been a dramatic rise in kidnappings and hijackings, with Gauteng identified as a kidnapping hotspot. The figures show kidnappings are up 59.1%, while hijackings have risen by 14%. IOL