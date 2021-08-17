Bid to smuggle R197 000 to Botswana gets man fined R100K

Pretoria – The Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crime Court has fined 50-year-old Harrison Njamu R100 000 after he was found guilty and sentenced for contravening the Customs and Excise Act by attempting to smuggle money to Botswana. “He was fined R100 000 with an alternative three years direct imprisonment, half of which is suspended for five years,” said Limpopo spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks].

“On 24 October 2019, Njamu was en-route to Botswana when he was stopped and searched by the authorities at Groblersbridge port of entry. Upon searching him, the police found R197 000 cash that was hidden in the compartments of his vehicle and he was subsequently arrested.” Njamu had been released on R10 000 bail until he was sentenced on Monday. Last year, the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court convicted a Limpopo man, 25-year-old Nicolas Fouché after he was arrested in 2019 at the Stockpoort border post as he attempted to smuggle money from South Africa into Botswana.

Fouché was convicted of money laundering and fraud by the court, after police arrested him contravening Exchange Control Regulations and the Customs and Excise Act by not declaring R1.75 million in cash hidden in his vehicle. “On count 1 of money laundering, Fouche was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of the same offence during the period of suspension. On count two, which is fraud, he was sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment,” Maluleke said at the time. The R1.75 million in cash was forfeited to the State.