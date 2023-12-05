Big brother is watching you! Durban mayor says CCTV cameras are fully functional ahead of the festive season

Winning the war against crime. Those were the sentiments of eThekwini Municipality Mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda during an oversight visit to the City’s Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera control room on Tuesday.

During his visit, Kaunda received a detailed demonstration of how the cameras will assist in tackling crime in the Durban Central Business District (CBD) and other crime hotspots. The City said the project to repair and upgrade CCTV cameras started in September and has been completed ahead of the festive season. During his visit, the mayor was accompanied by Durban Metro Police acting Commissioner, Sibonelo Mchunu and head of Disaster Management, Vincent Ngubane.

A section of eThekwini Municipality’s Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera control room. Picture: Supplied “We are pleased with the work undertaken and have ensured that all CCTV cameras in the city centre are in operation ahead of the festive season,” he added. He said with the city centre under constant surveillance, together with a high visibility of law enforcement, criminal activities are set to reduce during the festive season and beyond. The City said the upgrade of technology of the surveillance cameras will also improve traffic flow management, emergency response times, and the overall deployment of critical municipal resources.

“New CCTV installations have been made in critical areas and crime hotspots. “The business sector also stands to benefit from the City’s security camera upgrade, as they can tap into the system by integrating their cameras to ours and vice versa to view a criminal incident. “The roll-out plan will see CCTV cameras expanding to residential areas, including townships and suburbs.