Birthday party shooting: Another victim dies in hospital

Durban – A week after guests were gunned down at a birthday party in the Eastern Cape, another person has succumbed to their injuries. Eastern Cape police said the death toll now stands at 8.

Vusumzi Sishuba, 51, had been hosting a birthday party on Makanda Street, in Kwazakele, on January 29 when two unknown gunmen stormed the party and opened fire just after 5pm. Police said 11 people were shot. Seven people died at the scene and four were taken to hospital.

On Saturday morning 55-year-old Thando Fibhi died in hospital. He had been in a coma since the shooting. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two people had been discharged, while one person remained in hospital. The other victims who died are Andile Sishuba, 52, Kholekile France, 54, Mbuyiseli Mboya, 64, Nomatamsanqa Mandla, 58, Liyema Poro, 20, and Nandipha Koliti, 42.

To date police have made no arrests. Naidu said police were aware that voice notes and a video clip purported to be related to the murders were being circulated. “Police have dismissed these voice notes and video as fake news.

“One voice note is an old one that was already circulated last year. “Police are urging receivers of these notes/clips to refrain from recirculating it as it may have dire consequences to those that are featured therein.” Anyone with information relating to the murders is advised to contact Colonel Willie Mayi at 082 697 5914.