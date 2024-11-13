‘Black Lives Matter’: Women weep as community rallies to rescue illegal miners trapped underground amid police blitz

The community of Stilfontein has rallied resources and manpower to intervene and rescue illegal miners - said to be in their thousands - who are stranded underground in disused mine shafts after police cut off the channels of much-needed supplies, including food and water. In recent days, community members have been gathering, waving placards reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Free Our Brothers”, calling on government to intervene and rescue the stranded miners, colloquially referred to as zama zamas.

One community member who was sent by the community to go underground returned with feedback that there are thousands of people in dire need, with many feeling sick and dehydrated, while others have died. Hundreds of the illegal miners have emerged in recent days, into the hands of waiting police and members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF). Community leaders and community members have joined families in Stilfontein calling on government to rescue illegal miners. Picture: Screengrab/Newzroom Afrika On Wednesday, community leader Johannes Qankase told broadcaster Newzroom Africa that the community will be sending a rope down to try and bring the sick miners up.

Qankase said Operation Vala Umgodi cannot be used by police backed by members of the SA National Defence Force to starve the miners. “The Constitution is very clear that everyone has the right to life. You cannot deprive a person water and food. If ever they (police) had a plan … we told them initially that this Vala Umgodi did not have a plan. You cannot just come and say Vala Umgodi (close the shaft) where you do not have a proper plan,” said Qankase. He insisted that police should have given the miners ample notice to vacate before the shafts were sealed.

“You cannot just come, bring the police, bring the army and just stand there in the holes. What are they saying about those lives that are underneath? We don’t have a problem, we support Vala Umgodi, (but) you cannot close the shafts when there is people underneath,” he said. “You must understand, the issue of closing the mines is not the responsibility of the police or the army. It is a responsibility of the DMRE which has failed us as a community for the past 40 to 50 years. Right now, we have only one issue, let us save lives.” One woman wept uncontrollably during an interview with the television channel, while other women also cried. Another woman said her husband has been trapped underground for months, while another woman said her neighbours are also in the mine.