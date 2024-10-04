Bloemfontein Bike Squad cracks down on crime, two arrested with suspected stolen goods

Police in Bloemfontein have arrested two suspects in possession of suspected stolen goods.
This comes after the Parkweg Bike Squad cracked down on criminal activities within the central business district (CBD).
“They went beyond the call of duty and with extra efforts. They helped to arrest two suspects, male and female, who were found in possession of suspected stolen property,” said the Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane.
The suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were arrested on Thursday during a routine patrol in the city’s central business district.
At around midday, the bike squad noticed three individuals emerging from a flat.
After stopping and searching the group, officers found two cellphones on one suspect, while the second was carrying two laptops, three cellphones and three pouches.
Further investigation revealed that the confiscated phones were connected to a business burglary reported earlier that day. The incident involved the theft of six tablets, three laptops, 46 smartphones, and cash from a business in Parkweg.
