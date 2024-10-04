Bloemfontein Bike Squad cracks down on crime, two arrested with suspected stolen goods

This comes after the Parkweg Bike Squad cracked down on criminal activities within the central business district (CBD).

Police in Bloemfontein have arrested two suspects in possession of suspected stolen goods.

“They went beyond the call of duty and with extra efforts. They helped to arrest two suspects, male and female, who were found in possession of suspected stolen property,” said the Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane.

The suspects, a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were arrested on Thursday during a routine patrol in the city’s central business district.

At around midday, the bike squad noticed three individuals emerging from a flat.