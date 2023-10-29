Bloemfontein cops hunt for killers after men shot while searching for fuel to finish watching rugby World Cup final

Bloemfontein police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder two separate shootings on Saturday. According to police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, police responded to complaints of shootings in Dinaweng and at the Southern Landfill site on Saturday night.

"The members first arrived at a scene near R702 Road in Dinaweng where they found lifeless bodies of three males between the ages of 26 and 37 inside a Green Ford Ka sedan at about 10:30pm," he said. Covane said two more men, aged 34 and 35, survived the shooting. According to the report given to the police, the five males were all watching a rugby final game when the generator ran out of fuel and they jumped into the motor vehicle to quickly get some and come back to watch the game further. It is alleged that as they approached the R702 Road a hail of bullets came from outside causing fatal wounds to three of the occupants whilst the fourth male was also injured.

"The fifth occupant was not hit by any bullet. The assailants disappeared in the darkness. The Emergency Services personnel and police experts were summoned to the scene; the three victims were declared dead and ten spent cartridges collected as evidence from the scene," Covane said. He said the patrol vehicle also attended to the scene inside the Southern Landfill Site. He said four armed men arrived at the dumping site at about 11pm looking for 'Radinyewe' at the illegally erected living structures.

"The assailants then opened fire on two victims inside two of the illegal structures. The suspects left the victims with multiple gunshot wounds to die. The Emergency Services personnel later declared the two victims dead. The deceased were identified as Thabo Malebo and Lesenyeho Mokhele," Covane said. Police are now appealing to the public to assist with a search for the gunmen. Any member of the public who might have information that can help in the investigation of the murder and attempted murder cases opened is requested to contact Colonel Msokoli Bolsiek at 082 466 8530 or Lt Colonel Mahlomola Kibinye at 082 465 5945. Alternatively the information can be submitted anonymously on MySAPS App or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.