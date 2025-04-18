Bloemfontein man arrested for possessing 554 stolen phones valued at R2. 5 million

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after Free State police discovered hundreds of suspected stolen electronic devices in his flat in Bloemfontein. The arrest was made during a joint operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Parkweg Firearm, Liquor and Second-Hand Goods (FLASH) Unit, and the Parkweg Intervention Unit.

The police said the operation followed the arrest of 12 suspects linked to recent robberies in the Bloemfontein central business district. The operation targeted both those involved in the crimes and individuals suspected of purchasing stolen goods. “Dedicated officers in the Parkweg area, working closely with the Bloemfontein community, have continued their efforts to uphold the law,” the statement read. Police said they followed up on intelligence and went to a residential building on Alexandra Road, where they encountered a 39-year-old foreign national who initially denied them access to his apartment.

"After persuading the suspect to grant access, officers discovered approximately ten large bags containing various brands of cellphones, tablets, and laptops," the police said. "Preliminary investigations indicate that a total of 554 cellphone units were found, with an estimated value of R2.5 million. Police investigations suggest that this consignment of suspected stolen electronics was intended to be transported out of Bloemfontein,". The suspect, who is also a cellphone shop owner, is scheduled to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on April 22, on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

Police have also urged victims of robberies who have not yet reported their cases to come forward with proof of ownership to reclaim their stolen devices. "Parkweg police are urging all victims of robberies who have not yet reported their cases to come forward with proof of ownership to claim their stolen cellphones," the police said. "The investigation team is currently searching for four additional foreign nationals believed to be connected to the arrested suspect. Investigations into this matter are ongoing,".