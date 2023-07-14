Blood-stained shovel found after alleged gang member was chased down the streets and hacked to death

Two people are expected to appear in court today following the brutal killing of an alleged gang member in Piet Retief. Mpumalanga police said the incident, believed to be gang-related, occurred on Wednesday in Thandukukhanya, Mkhondo.

According to Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the provincial police spokesperson, authorities received a report from a community member around 16:30 on the fateful day, alerting them to the ongoing attack. Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the lifeless body of a 20-year-old male victim with multiple injuries to the upper body. Despite the attendance of paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead. Police have learned that the assailants allegedly chased the 20-year-old man from Mangosuthu Section until he reached a section known as "MaFred," where he was brutally attacked, resulting in his death.

The motive behind this gruesome killing remains unknown, and a murder investigation is underway. During the initial stages of the probe, police found a shovel with bloodstains, leading to the arrest of two alleged suspects aged 23 and 17. The arrests took place in the afternoon on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at their residences.

The suspects are scheduled to appear before the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court today, facing a murder charge. The investigators are collaborating with probation officers as one of the suspects is a minor. Additionally, in a separate case related to gang activity, eight men are also set to appear in court today.

They were arrested on Wednesday for the possession of suspected stolen property, including mobile phones and laptops believed to have been stolen during house robberies in the province. These alleged gang members, associated with various groups, are being connected to approximately six recent house robberies in Piet Retief. As a result of their arrest, eight cell phones were recovered.