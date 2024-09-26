Bloody day for extortionists after three killed, eight left wounded in separate incidents

It was an unlucky day for extortionists after law enforcement officers thwarted their plans that left three dead and four wounded in Western Cape while another four were wounded in KwaZulu-Natal. The two incidents, which are not linked, all took place on Wednesday afternoon.

In the Western Cape, police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, said that South African Police Service (SAPS) combat team reacted on information that seven occupants of a minibus taxi were extorting money from shop owners in Du Noon. He said when police arrived at the scene, the suspects fled the area. “During a pursuit in Bosmansdam Road, the suspects opened fire at two police vehicles with an assault rifle. Police retaliated and managed to bring the vehicle to a halt on the corners of Bosmansdam and Wylands Roads.

“The assault rifle, a 9mm pistol, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as the minibus taxi were confiscated,” he said. Traut added that during the gunfight, four of the suspected extortionists sustained gunshot wounds. “While the injured suspects are being treated in hospital under police guard, detectives are pursuing leads to prepare the charges against the suspects for their imminent court appearances. The identities of the suspects are yet to be determined,” he said.

In Durban, five men went to a construction site on O'Flaherty Road in Sydenham where a road is being constructed. Provincial spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said while the suspects were allegedly harassing the construction workers and demanding money, a security company was summoned to the site and an argument ensued which resulted in a shootout which left four suspected extortionists injured. “The four suspects were arrested for extortion and cases of attempted murder were also opened. Four licensed firearms were found in the possession of the suspects and their two vehicles were also seized,” he said.

Recently in briefing, SAPS national commissioner General Fannie Masemola said in September, 14 extortionists were shot and killed during confrontation with police in various provinces. He said from April 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024, a total of 319 extortion cases had been reported at various police stations. Furthermore, Masemola added that since their last briefing in August, 85,000 suspects have been arrested for various crimes ranging from murder to rape, kidnapping and extortion.

He said the SAPS is working hard to bring an end to extortion-related crimes but they need co-operation from communities to report the crime and name and shame the perpetrators. Masemola said the most brazen of the alleged extortionists were in the Eastern Cape Province in the town of Mthatha where three followed and tailed National Intervention Unit (NIU) members to their base. In September, Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu addressed the National Assembly and outlined the measures taken by the SAPS to deal with threats posed by extortion across the country.

Mchunu said four provinces across South Africa currently carry the majority of the crime rate. “The four provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal, Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape, currently carry 73% of crime levels in South Africa, the gravity of these crimes alone including extortion, is of serious concern to us over and above their concentration. “Extortion has been emerging over time and has now reached levels where all communities in our country beyond the four provinces have become very angry, bitter, and agitated, the pain has gone very deep. The mood expressed in communities is also reflective of statements that have been made in the house unanimously against these crimes in the short past,” Mchunu said at the time.